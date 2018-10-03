RPD officer turns pain into passion, creates a safe place for domestic violence victims

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -Walking the halls of large empty building on Idlewood Avenue, Carol Adams reflects on her own journey.
“When it comes to domestic violence, we want to think about walking a mile in a person shoes--to see what their journey has been,” she explained.
Officer Carol Adams is known to many as a champion for families and the founder of The Carol Adams Foundation Inc, she is also a survivor who has turned her pain into passion.
“It’s just like yesterday," Adams said about reflecting on her past. "Even now I get a nervous stomach when I hear people arguing and fussing."
For 12 years she and her sister witnessed their mothers abuse at the hands of their father.
“There were a lot of times I would get in the fights because I didn’t want him to fight or beat my mom," she said.
It was a cold day in 1980, that her world completely changed.
“[I came home], the house was completely silent there was no TV, no radio, no voices, or anything--I reached down to take off my shoes in the next room I heard ‘pow pow pow pow pow,’ so I got up, I ran to the telephone, dialed 911, I told them my dad shot my mom,” she said. “I knew because he had promised so many times--he would say it.”
With dreams of escaping the craziness of her home, Adams plans changed, when her moms life was taken by domestic violence. She decided to stay in the Richmond area, so she and her sister could lean on each other.
“It wasn’t until I became a police officer that I realized what I am supposed to do,” Adams explained.
17 years after her mother death she became a police officer, and in 2014 she started a foundation that is " committed to providing support and assistance to victims and families experiencing domestic violence." They provide emergency services have continued to help victims of all ages and backgrounds start over.
“I always wanted to have a safe space for families and children to come to,” she said. “It’s really important for us to have warm and comforting and nurturing spaces for people, for people who don’t know they need or know how to ask for it.”
In September her dream of that safe place started to become reality when the city voted yes, allowing Carol Adams to occupy a building on Idlewood Avenue and turn it into a resource center.
“Knowlege is power and that is what this building is all about, whatever the topic is whatever the need is--and it is a place of love.
The Carol Adams Foundation Inc. Resource Center will soon will transform into a place for classes, counseling, there will be a computer lab, and they offer parenting classes, children’s activities, clothing and food. Adams is now creating the place she always prayed existed.
“I could not give the compassion and care without having that first hand experience," she said. “Without this journey I wouldn’t be able to do this work, provide the assistance, care and kindness.”
