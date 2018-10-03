Richmond police search for Peeping Tom suspect

The man was spotted on a surveillance video on Sept. 25. (Source: Richmond Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom | October 3, 2018 at 10:10 AM EST - Updated October 3 at 10:10 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department is searching for a Peeping Tom suspect who peered into a house on Folsom Road.

Police say the man is seen on surveillance footage looking into windows in the back of a home around 9:15 p.m. Sept. 25.

The man is described as a Hispanic male between 30-40 years of age. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve shirt, jeans, and dark shoes. He had a moustache at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Darnell at 804-646-3927 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

