Man kills himself on steps of Richmond courthouse

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A man shot and killed himself on the steps of the John Marshall Courthouse in Richmond on Wednesday.
A call for a shooting came to Richmond police from the Richmond Sheriff’s Office at 11:19 a.m. A source confirmed it was a suicide.
Police said an apparent suicide of a black man happened at the top of the steps outside the courthouse. Police are working to determine the man’s background information.
The building was gradually emptied using a side entrance.
All business at the courthouse for the rest of the day has been postponed.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.