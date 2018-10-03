Man kills himself on steps of Richmond courthouse

A suicide was reported outside John Marshall Courthouse on Wednesday.
By NBC12 Newsroom | October 3, 2018 at 11:17 AM EST - Updated October 3 at 1:02 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A man shot and killed himself on the steps of the John Marshall Courthouse in Richmond on Wednesday.

A call for a shooting came to Richmond police from the Richmond Sheriff’s Office at 11:19 a.m. A source confirmed it was a suicide.

Police said an apparent suicide of a black man happened at the top of the steps outside the courthouse. Police are working to determine the man’s background information.

The building was gradually emptied using a side entrance.

All business at the courthouse for the rest of the day has been postponed.

