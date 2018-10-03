Residents search for answers after home and cars shot up

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A home was riddled with bullets while people slept inside and a white SUV’s windows were shot out.
Neighbors on Fernbrook Terrace said it’s the latest in a series of shootings that have happened in less than a week.
“We are not having this in our neighborhood,” Richmond City Councilman Michael Jones said.
Jones said the sound of the gunshots woke up the entire neighborhood.
“We all came out right after we heard the shooting and all the gunfire. Everyone literally entered into the street,” Jones said.
It happened across from District 9 Councilman Michael Jones’ home, the latest shooting happening Monday night just after midnight.
“No one is immune from it. If it can happen in my neighborhood then it can happen in your neighborhood. It can happen in anyone’s neighborhood,” Jones said.
Good news, no one was injured.
“Bullets don’t have addresses, they don’t know names, they just have particular paths. I’m just glad everyone is safe,” Jones said.
As police investigate, neighbors said they are taking action and setting up a neighborhood watch.
“We want a place where our children can play in the street, our seniors can walk on the sidewalks and where families an congregate and celebrate life,” Jones said.
If you know anything about the shooting, contact Richmond Police.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.