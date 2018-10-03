Publisher of 'Fire and Fury, Stephen Rubin, names successor

Rubin has been in publishing for more than 30 years and ran Doubleday Broadway at Random House before a corporate shakeup led to his departure a decade ago. Few can match his knack for picking hits. At Doubleday, he released John Grisham's breakthrough thriller "The Firm" and Dan Brown's "The Da Vinci Code," which raised Brown from obscurity to one of the world's most successful authors. At Doubleday, he also began a long relationship with Bill O'Reilly, which continued at Holt, even after O'Reilly was forced out of Fox News over allegations of sexual harassment. (As chairman, Rubin will still be working with O'Reilly).