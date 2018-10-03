Petersburg announces annual fall leaf pick up program

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) - Petersburg’s Public Works and Utilities Department has announced that their annual fall leaf pick up program will begin on Monday, November 19.
“We are pleased to continuously provide this service for our residents,” said Tangela Innis, Director of Public Works and Utilities. “Our Public Works and Utilities Department has put significant effort into this leaf collection program. We are grateful to have community leaders and residents who prioritize City beautification.”
The City will provide one round of vacuuming in each ward. Residents should rake leaves into a pile between the sidewalk and curb or shoulder of the road, and not into the streets or ditches.
Bulky materials, like brush and tree limbs, should not be mixed in with leaves.
Vacuum dates are as follows:
- Ward 2: November 19-26 (excluding Thanksgiving, November 22-23)
- Ward 7: November 27-30
- Wards 1 & 4: December 3-7
- Ward 6: December 10-14
- Ward 3: December 17-21
- Ward 5: December 26-31
Dates are subject to change with weather conditions.
For more information, call the City’s Street Operations Division at 804-733-2415.
