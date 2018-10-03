Man reunites with his pit bull after crash in Mecklenburg

Blue is in great condition and happy to be back home. (Source: Virginia State Police)
By Tamia Mallory | October 3, 2018 at 6:43 PM EST - Updated October 3 at 6:43 PM

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA (WWBT) - One man was reunited with his pit bull, Blue, after the Virginia State Police posted the missing dog on social media.

Blue ran away from her owner on Friday, after the vehicle they were riding in crashed on I-85 in Mecklenburg County.

The Virginia State Police took to social media to receive any information regarding the dog’s whereabouts.

After many tips and sightings, Blue and her owner were reunited on Wednesday morning.

She is in great condition, and happy to be back home.

