1 injured in head-on crash involving Hanover school bus

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - One person was injured when a Hanover County school bus was involved in a head-on crash Wednesday.
The crash happened in the 18000 block of Old Ridge Road near Landmark Cedar Lane.
There were eight students from Liberty Middle School and Patrick Henry High School on board at the time.
The driver of the van that collided with the bus was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. None of the students nor the bus driver were injured.
Students were evaluated at the scene by emergency personnel.
The road is expected to be closed for several hours.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.