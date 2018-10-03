Increased darkness means more safety precautions for runners, drivers

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - With the seasons changing and fewer daylight hours, safety becomes paramount for runners and motorists out before sunrise.
The Richmond Road Runners Club says safety can start with what you're wearing, making sure to wear reflective gear or bring a flashlight to let others know you’re coming.
The club also recommends runners who use headphones just keep one earbud in to limit distractions so they can better hear cars and other people.
A few others tips are to run against traffic so you can see cars coming, just in case they don’t see you and to run with a partner or your dog.
Drivers can also help keep runners safe by increasing their own awareness and checking left and right when pulling onto a road. Don’t use your high beams with runners presence because that makes it more difficult for them to see.
Twilight hours can be the toughest on both drivers and runners, because it’s difficult for the eyes to adjust.
For more safety tips, visit the Richmond Road Runners' website.
