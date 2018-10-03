Henrico firefighters respond to 2 cooking related fires

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Henrico firefighters were called to two house fires that they said are cooking related.
While the fires were on different ends of the county, the fires occurred within an hour of each other.
Crews were called to the first fire around 7:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of Hickory Knoll Place in the Crestview area. Everyone inside was out of the home before firefighters arrived. The fire was quickly put out and no one was injured.
Firefighters were then called to the 1400 block of New Market Road in the county’s east end around 8:15 p.m. The fire started on the stove top and spread into the kitchen. The fire was quickly extinguished.
The two people inside got out and only one had to be checked for possible smoke inhalation. The person did not need further medical care.
Fire crews would like to send the following reminders:
- Not leave cooking food unattended
- Never leave a stove or oven that is on
- Ensure your home is protected with working smoke alarms
- Make certain that everyone in your home knows what to do when smoke alarms go off or they find a fire
