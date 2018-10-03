Forecast: Feeling like summer in October

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - This time of year the typical daytime high is 75° and the low is 54°. We won’t be close to that Wednesday or Thursday, but readings will cool slightly Friday and Saturday. Also, with only weak cold fronts on the horizon, we expect mainly dry conditions. Before long we will be hoping for some rain, as soils dry out quickly this time of year.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 80s
7am-clear 66; Noon-sunny 82; 4pm-sunny 88; 7pm-clear 79
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and more humid. Lows in the upper 60s, high near 90! Stray shower POSSIBLE late at night and Friday morning with weak front (10%, then 20% early Friday)
FRIDAY: Variable cloudiness and cooler. Slight light showers chance (20%). Lows mid 60s, highs upper 70s. Sharply lower humidity makes it feel like Autumn.
SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy to Partly sunny. Slight late shower chance (10%). Lows in the mid 60s, highs upper 70s
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a slight late day shower chance (10%). Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows mid 60s, highs near 80
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with SLIGHT chance for a few showers (20%). Lows mid 60s, highs in low 80s.
