Family seeks answers 2 years after unsolved Henrico murder

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Tuesday marked two years since Alfred Jones, Jr. was fatally shot as he waited inside of a friend’s car. It happened on Foxhill Road on the east end of the county. Since that time there have been no arrests and no motive in the crime.
Family said the hardest part of it all isn’t knowing their loved one isn’t here anymore but not knowing the reason why.
"That gets hard sometimes,” Shelly Jones said wiping a tear.
Now, they are still left with many questions.
"He had a family that miss him,” Melissa Smith added wiping a tear.
The two sisters are remembering their only brother Alfred Jones, Jr. The father of six, who would have been 45 years old, was killed Oct. 2, 2016.
"He was like ‘let me know if y’all are going to the fair’. I said ‘Ok’ and he left and that was it,” Jones said.
A few hours later, he called his younger sister.
"We talked for a little bit and that was around four or five that evening. And that was the last time I heard his voice,” Jones said.
They were told he had gone to a party and left. His friend went inside his home on the 500 block of North Foxhill Road and that’s when a shooter approached Alfred Jones as he waited in the car - opening fire.
"For our parents, it’s like they lost their child and for what? I don’t even know,” Jones said.
Earlier this year, she said police told her they were working on questioning someone who knew her brother, but that otherwise they had no new leads. Henrico police said they’re working on getting an update on where the case stands.
"We need to know what happened to our loved one,” Jones said.
And so do the six children who lost their father.
“They’re fine...it could be something just small and it reminds them of him and they’ll fall a apart. What triggers it is my son because he’ll say ‘Mommy, I miss Uncle Al.’ He’ll ask if he’s in the stars and stuff like that. He’ll say ‘why do people have to be so mean?’” Jones said.
"We forgive whoever has done it, but we need you to speak up to say what happened so the family can have closure,” Jones said.
If you know anything that can help, no tip is too small. Call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.