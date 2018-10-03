Disabled vehicle side-swiped by tractor-trailer on I-95

By NBC12 Newsroom | October 3, 2018 at 4:03 AM EST - Updated October 3 at 4:55 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - One person was injured when a tractor-trailer hit a disabled vehicle on I-95 in Chesterfield late Tuesday night.

The crash happened about 11 p.m. and a lane of I-95 north was closed south of West Hundred Road as police worked to process the scene.

As of 6 a.m., all lanes have reopened.

The tractor-trailer veered into the woods, side swiping a disabled vehicle with the driver still inside. That vehicle’s driver was not injured, but the driver of the tractor-trailer was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Charges are pending.

((Source: NBC12))
