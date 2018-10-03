Disabled Henrico man gets new roof

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A disabled Henrico man is a proud owner of a house with a brand new roof after he called 12 On Your Side.
Brian Huster has a new roof with a lifetime warranty. His difficult situation caught the attention of many, but it was one local contractor who stepped up, did the work and did not charge Huster anything.
The owner of Coastal Contracting of Virginia reached out and gave her word right away after seeing his situation. She put a tarp on his roof until the weather cleared. Then, Huster got a new roof.
Brian is a man of few words. His bright smiles and cordial disposition show without a doubt he’s satisfied with his new roof and deeply grateful.
“We stripped the roof down to the wood decking and repaired the rotted wood that we found. And then, we put a brand new wood system back on there. So, you’re good for your life time. It’s a lifetime roof,” Company owner Kwan Wongvian said.
The roof on Huster’s home was failing in a few places. He was using buckets strategically placed to catch the rain that was finding its way into his home. Family friend Diane Talley is the person who initiated the effort for help and once his co-workers at Hospice of Virginia learned of his need, they reached out to a contractor who works with them.
“After reviewing the video that was on 12 On Your Side, I saw that the roof was in disrepair. I am very grateful that I was able to have the resources to be able to help,” Wongvian said.
The owner of Coastal Contracting of Virginia and crew showed up at Huster’s home and went to work knocking the roof out and installing a new roof at - no cost to Huster - all in one Saturday. They even provided us with drone footage to see experts at work and their beautiful finished product.
“Oh. Yeah. I’m smiling with Brian all the time. Ha, Ha. All the time,” Talley said.
Talley is speaking on Huster’s behalf and has been right by his side from the beginning.
“I believe that he really is enjoying his new roof and the fact that the house is dry, and he can go through it and not have to worry about water dripping on his head and especially water around the electrical areas in the house. We really do appreciate everything that was done to help Brian," Talley said.
