Dept. of Emergency Communications seeks accreditation, needs comments from public

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond city dispatchers are asking the public to provide comments about emergency services as part of an assessment by a national organization.
Representatives from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) will conduct an on-site assessment of the Richmond Department of Emergency Communications for accreditation purposes.
The group will look at all aspects of the policy and procedures, management, operations and professional services of the city’s communications center.
Anyone interested in providing comments should call 1-213-289-3427 (PIN 159407) on October 9 from 1-3 p.m.
Telephone comments are limited to 10 minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with the CALEA commission’s standards.
Those who wish to send in written comments may send them to: Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement, Inc., 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320 Gainesville, VA 20155.
