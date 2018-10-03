Deep Run High School recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Today, Governor Ralph Northam announced that eight Virginia schools were named National Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education, including Central Virginia’s own Deep Run High School.
The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program honors public and private elementary, middle and high schools across the United States for demonstrating superior academic performance or making strides to close student achievement gaps.
There were seven Virginia public schools recognized as 2018 National Blue Ribbon Schools:
- Chancellor Elementary School in Spotsylvania County
- Colonial Elementary School in Botetourt County
- Deep Run High School in Henrico County
- Francis W. Jones Magnet Middle School in Hampton City
- Harrington Waddell Elementary School in Lexington City
- Keene Mill Elementary School in Fairfax County
- St. Paul Elementary School in Wise County
A private school in Alexandria City, Blessed Sacrament School and Early Childhood Center, received a 2018 National Blue Ribbon School honor.
“Every Virginian—no matter who they are, where they’re from, or where they live—deserves access to a quality, world-class education that will set them up for success in life,” said Governor Northam. “These schools represent diverse communities across our Commonwealth, sharing a strong commitment to academic excellence and innovative, high-quality instruction. I join all Virginians in celebrating the hard work and achievement of our students and teachers.”
For more information on the National Blue Ribbon Schools program, visit the U.S. Department of Education website.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.