Court docs on Richmond dog raid: “Dogs seen with scarring consistent with dog fighting.”

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Court records are revealing new details on the raid of an alleged dog fighting ring in south Richmond. One week ago, 26 dogs were confiscated from a house on McKay Avenue. Most of those dogs were pit bulls, with a few Shih Tuz.
Search warrants detail the equipment removed from the property that authorities say is used to train dogs to fight. Richmond Animal Care and Control officers seized “training devices seen in the backyard that are consistent with dog fighting... a spring pole, a device used for drag work, weights, ropes, runners, and a tire attached with a rope."
Officers also found medication and wound care products, supplements, syringes, and a 9mm gun with ammunition.
Officers also describe dogs chained both inside and outside of kennels. They also say the dogs had noticeable scarring on their faces and arms. One dog was described as appearing "emaciated with its ribs, hip bones, and spine noticeably visible."
The records say Richmond Animal Care and Control received an anonymous tip that the owner of the dogs, Samuel Taylor, allegedly transports them for dog fighting in Goochland and North Carolina.
Samuel Taylor, who lives at the residence. Taylor denies any wrongdoing and says he's just a breeder. "The stuff that they took was stuff that you need to take care of dogs,” said Taylor. “The scars that they talking about are from flies… The heavy rope is for my daughter. She plays basketball."
Taylor also said the sled is for training his nephews in football. He explained that the dog accused of being underweight was just a puppy, whose father was also thin until he grew to a year old.
NBC12 asked Taylor about being suspected of transporting dogs to Goochland and North Carolina for dog fighting.
“For one, I was born and raised in North Carolina. I'm from North Carolina. I don't even know how to get to Goochland. I don't even know where it's located,” replied Taylor.
Taylor says he has a court date in December, after his breeding license expired weeks ago.
Animal authorities say charges are pending in regards to the animals confiscated, but have not been filed any yet. The dogs were treated by a vet and are still in the care of Richmond Animal Care and Control.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.