City of Richmond to re-time 300 traffic signals

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Three-hundred traffic signals are being re-timed in the downtown Richmond area, all in an effort to help improve pedestrian and driver safety.
So far 71 intersections on the Southside and 17 on the Northside have already changed. The next step will begin on Oct. 6 with the beginning of improving more than 300 traffic signals downtown.
“You’ll notice if you drive at or below the speed limit, you’ll have a much better time traveling. What we like to say is go a little bit slower to get there faster," said Mike Sawyer, the City’s Transportation Engineer.
Sawyer said they continue to study the movements of the thousands driving, biking and using public transit in the city. The city is working on the project in partnership with the Virginia Department of Transportation, the Richmond Regional Planning Organization (RRTPO) and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA).
“Pedestrian safety is a big issue, and we want to make sure we are bringing our numbers down and allowing people to safely cross the street," said Sawyer, "One of the ways we can do that is at our traffic signals, provide the gap for our pedestrians to get across the street.”
The re-timing initiative is a part of an ongoing effort to increase pedestrian safety and it aligns with the city’s “Vision Zero” to reduce crashes that cause serious injury or death. The on-going effort is focused on deploying low-cost, systemic pedestrian safety improvements at signalized intersections through 2020.
The improvements include:
- high visibility crosswalks
- accessible ramps
- pedestrian countdown signals
- improved signal timings
State and federal funding is being used for the project, coming from an overall $3.5 million initiative with the Federal Highway Administration and VDOT’s Highway Safety Improvement Program. There is $800,000 funded through the Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement Program from the Richmond Regional Planning Organization.
