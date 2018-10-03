City of Richmond launches Change for RVA Schools

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Today, Mayor Levar Stoney announced the launch of Change for RVA Schools, which will aid the City in building new school facilities.
Every time prepared food and drinks are purchased in the City of Richmond, 1.5% of the city meals tax will go towards building revenue for new schools.
Earlier this year, Richmond City Council passed a 1.5% tax increase on meals.
This meals tax is automatically collected on all prepared food and drinks purchased in Richmond.
The 1.5% meals tax is expected to generate over $46 million in revenue over the next five years, and will allow Richmond to borrow additional funds needed to support $150 million in new school facilities.
For more information on the new initiative, visit the Change for RVA School webpage.
