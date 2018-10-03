Chesterfield schools receive $500K to bolster school safety

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA (WWBT) - Today, U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has awarded $500,000 to Chesterfield County to help bolster school security and provide training to students and staff.
The funds are a portion of the $1,052,562 in grant funding provided by the DOJ’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services' School Violence Prevention Program.
Four Virginia communities will receive funding:
- Bedford County: $91,124
- Chesterfield County: $500,000
- Hanover County: $75,188
- City of Virginia Beach: $386,250
“We are pleased that Virginia schools have received these grants to help improve campus safety,” said the Senators. “These federal funds will help train students on how to respond in violent situations and provide additional resources for faculty and local law enforcement.”
The grants, which are authorized by the STOP School Violence Act, are intended to improve school security by helping students and teachers reduce exposure to risks, prevent acts of violence and quickly recognize and respond to violence attacks.
For more information on the program, visit the U.S. Department of Justice’s website.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.