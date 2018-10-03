Chesterfield police search for convenience store thief

The man concealed his face with an unidentified material. (Source: Chesterfield County Police)
By Tamia Mallory | October 3, 2018 at 1:40 PM EST - Updated October 3 at 1:40 PM

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man who was caught breaking into an area convenience store.

The man was captured on surveillance video in the Woodlake Lucky’s located at 14746 Village Square Place in Chesterfield, on September 30.

The suspect wore a black hoodie covered in tape and a material that covered his face.

Posted by Chesterfield County Police on Wednesday, October 3, 2018

Anyone with any information is asked to call Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

