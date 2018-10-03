Chesterfield police looking for woman missing since February

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are looking for a woman who has been missing since February.
Ashley Lynn Huddleston, also known as Nicole, was reported missing Feb. 20 after her last contact with family was reported Feb. 7.
Chesterfield police said Huddleston, 31, is known to frequent hotels in the Richmond area and is wanted for a misdemeanor offense in another jurisdiction.
She is described as 5’5” and weighs about 160 pounds. She has green eyes and blonde hair, but has been known to change her hair color.
Huddleston has a tattoo on her left foot.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
