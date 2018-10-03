Chesterfield County designated as a ‘Purple Heart County’

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Fire, police, and member of the community gathered Wednesday as the Board of Supervisors held a ceremony to recognize the county as a “Purple Heart County.”
“They want to honor the memory of those that were killed in action (and) also those who were wounded in action, and they want the county citizens to be aware of their sacrifice,” said Richard Wise, commander of the Purple Heart Chapter 1965.
The resolution was proposed months ago in a Board of Supervisors meeting.
“We have a list of what we call perpetual resolutions, and Purple Heart County at this time is the only one that is perpetual forever,” said Board of Supervisors Clerk, Janice Blakley.
“Chesterfield County has always supported veterans, and this is just another way we can give back to the veterans," said Blakley.
