Breast cancer awareness month: Know your options

(WWBT) - Breast cancer is the second most common kind of cancer in women.
About 1 in 8 women will get breast cancer at some point in their lives.
Dr. Clifford Deal with the · Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital says most breast cancer can be treated successfully if detected early.
Patients have a variety of options - surgery, radiation or chemotherapy - depending on their situation.
Henrico Doctors’ Hospital is hosting a community lecture on breast cancer awareness and early detection on Thursday, Oct. 25 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute, 7607 Forest Ave., suite 130.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.