Area schools participate in 2018 International Walk to School Day

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Many Central Virginia schools will participate in the 2018 International Walk to School Day on Wednesday, October 10.
Students and their families, teachers and volunteers will join children across Virginia and around the world in walking or biking to school.
International Walk to School Day, promoted by VDOT’s Safe Routes to School Program, is an annual event aimed to promote healthy lifestyles among children by encouraging them to walk or bike to school.
Barack Obama Elementary School and Ginter Park Elementary School are two Richmond Public Schools that are holding Walk to School Day events.
For more information and to see a complete list of participating schools, visit the International Walk to School Day website.
