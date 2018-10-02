Your iPhone or Apple Watch can become your campus student ID

(CNN) - Students on some college campuses will soon have a reason to ask their parents for an Apple Watch.
Beginning Tuesday, students at the University of Alabama, Duke University, and University of Oklahoma can use their Apple Watch as their student IDs.
Apple says the watch can be used in places the IDs are accepted both on and off campus.
That means students can buy books, grab a meal and in some cases access dorms with their Apple Watch.
If you don’t have a watch Apple says students can store their IDs in the Wallet app on iPhone.
The phones can then be used to access campus facilities.
To take advantage of the new digital system students must have iOS 12 on their iPhone and watchOS 5 software on the Apple Watch.
Apple says it plans to expand this program to Johns Hopkins, Santa Clara, and Temple Universities by the end of the year.
Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.