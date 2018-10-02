Wake-up Roundup - Oct. 2

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - We’re following some resident complaints over a landfill and a Virginia law you may not be familiar with.
Health triplets were born to a mother in Glen Allen, but it came after years of infertility and a recommendation from a doctor that one of the babies be aborted.
A landfill expansion off of Hull Street has Chesterfield residents upset due to its proximity to an elementary school.
Virginia law says livestock owners don’t need fences. So, if you hit a farm animal with your car, like a Dinwiddie woman did, it’s your responsibility.
The calendar says October, but the thermometer says June.
Tuesday, Oct. 2 – National Name Your Car Day
Adopt me, pilgrim.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.