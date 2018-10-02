Wake-up Roundup - Oct. 2

Tuesday morning news wake-up roundup
By Brian Tynes | October 2, 2018 at 5:41 AM EST - Updated October 2 at 6:01 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - We’re following some resident complaints over a landfill and a Virginia law you may not be familiar with.

A happy outcome

Health triplets were born to a mother in Glen Allen, but it came after years of infertility and a recommendation from a doctor that one of the babies be aborted.

(Source: Ryan Beck)

Why there?

A landfill expansion off of Hull Street has Chesterfield residents upset due to its proximity to an elementary school.

No fence needed

Virginia law says livestock owners don’t need fences. So, if you hit a farm animal with your car, like a Dinwiddie woman did, it’s your responsibility.

(NBC12)

Autumn?

The calendar says October, but the thermometer says June.

Tuesday morning forecast

Harrison … the Ford F-150

Tuesday, Oct. 2 – National Name Your Car Day

Animal

Adopt me, pilgrim.

🕶 Duke 🕶 🐶Duke is a 4 month old male red & black mix puppy who was picked up as a stray with his sister. Duke enjoys...

Posted by Dinwiddie County Animal Control on Monday, October 1, 2018

Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.