VIDEO: Man charged after spanking 6-year-old son for bad behavior

MT. JULIET, TN (WZTV/CNN) - A Tennessee man is facing child abuse charges after hitting his son.
Video from a surveillance camera shows just how brutal the beating was.
Nia Snow said it started off as a typical night.
Her three children, including six-year-old Damian, were playing outside.
That’s when Damian's father, Randy Dickens, started spanking him for bad behavior in school.
“All of a sudden, his (Dickens') whole body just started going into it,” Snow said. “He was drooling out of his mouth. He was putting so much effort into it.”
The video taken from a camera on the front porch shows Dickens aggressively hitting Damian, shoving him to the ground, even kicking him.
More surveillance footage shows this continuing into a playroom.
That's when Snow secretly called 911, afraid to confront Dickens because she said he was carrying a gun.
"I tried to do things the right way and I did what the police told me to do and I didn't want nobody getting shot,” she said. “And I knew that's what would have happened. So I tried to be smart."
Snow said watching her son get beaten was the most heartbreaking thing she's ever experienced.
"The whole time it was happening, he was screaming my name. It's very hard," she said.
Snow said after the beating stopped, she persuaded Dickens to leave the home.
When Wilson County deputies arrived, she showed them the video.
Dickens turned himself in. He is charged with child abuse and neglect.
Snow said he since bonded out of jail with terms that he can't go near her or Damian.
Still, she said they need to get away.
"This isn't going to last forever. So, he goes to court in a few weeks. I just want to get them away," she said.
The bruises, cuts and welts on Damian's body from the beating are a reminder of when he was beaten by Snow’s ex-boyfriend at just two months old, resulting in 18 fractured bones.
Snow, herself said she's a victim of physical abuse.
"Find that inner peace,” she said, encouraging other victims of physical abuse to speak up. “Stay humble and find the safest and quickest way out."
Authorities also seized two rifles from the home.
Police notified the Department of Children's Services of the situation.
