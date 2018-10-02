Suspect wanted in Powhatan tool theft

Powhatan Crime Solvers are looking for the suspect who drove this truck.
By Brian Tynes | October 2, 2018 at 11:39 AM EST - Updated October 2 at 11:39 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A suspect in theft of tools and equipment is wanted in Powhatan.

The theft occurred between Sept. 20 and Oct. 1 from a truck parked at an automotive repair shop.

The suspect is described as a middle-aged white man between 5’10” and 6 feet tall driving a white Chevrolet/GMC work truck with the word “ASPHALT” written on the back window.

An image of the truck was shared by Powhatan Crime Solvers on its Facebook page.

Anyone with information is asked to call (804) 403-HELP.

