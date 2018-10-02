September 2018: 3rd warmest on record and it won’t get cool any time soon

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - September’s numbers are in and (no surprise) it was one of the warmest on record in Richmond. With higher than average humidity, daytime highs AND overnight lows were around 6° above average!
As you can see on the graphic above, there’s more warmth to come. If you look at the forecast (European Ensemble model for the next 2 weeks, there’s a lot of warmth. On the model forecast below, the blue means “below average” and the red colors are “above average." Richmond is forecast to be much warmer than average for the next couple of weeks:
But a change FINALLY shows up around the 15th:
Fans of summer will be quite happen and as we roll through the first couple weeks of October.
