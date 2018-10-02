Richmond police looking for suspect in theft from vehicle

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond police are looking for the suspect in a theft from a vehicle in the 4600 block of West Franklin Street.
A surveillance camera captured images of the suspect around 2:15 a.m. Sept. 21.
The video shows the suspect get in an unlocked vehicle for a brief period and continue walking along the street, checking another car to see if the door is locked.
The victim told police she noticed her vehicle was tampered with and reported items stolen.
The suspect is described as a black male with a light complexion in his late 20s. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and a head wrap.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stopper at (804) 780-1000.
