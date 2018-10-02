Registration decals stolen from license plates

HIGHLAND SPRINGS, VA (WWBT) - A Highland Springs woman urges you to check your license plates for your registration decal after she claims hers was stolen!
Dorothy Fleming said she was mowing her lawn Monday when she glanced at her license plate and saw that something wasn’t right.
“I noticed the sticker just directly in front of my van said 2014,” Fleming said. “I said whoa! I went to the back of the van and they were gone. Both of my little tags were as neat as a pin, no marks, no scratches just ripped off.”
Four years of registration decals, gone sometime this week.
“I have no clue why,” Fleming said. “I just hate the fact of someone creeping around at nighttime like this.”
Thankfully Fleming's other car was spared from the incident, but there was something else that caught her attention today.
"Somebody fooled with that one also on my other car,” she said. “I just noticed that."
In an effort to alert others about her situation Fleming posted to her neighborhood group on social media.
“We have such great neighbors here and we look out for one another,” she said.
A spokeswoman for Henrico County Police said they've only gotten the one call from Fleming regarding this situation in the neighborhood.
However, Fleming claims she’s not the only one this has happened to.
"I got a phone call from a neighbor saying theirs disappeared last week," she said.
That incident apparently happened nearby on Battery Street.
A spokeswoman for the Virginia DMV said removing old decals first will help the new decal adhere better and make it harder for a thief to remove.
In the meantime, Fleming plans to go to the DMV to get a new decal and make changes around her home.
"I will have security from now on,” she said. “I'm going to have some cameras installed. I'm going to do that."
Fleming also urged other drivers to look at their license plates when hopping in their car to make sure you don’t become a victim.
If you believe this situation may have happened to you, you’re encouraged to file a report with the police department and contact the DMV.
