Rabies vaccinations offered by Henrico police

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Henrico County police will offer rabies vaccinations to dogs and cats Oct. 20.
Each vaccine is $10 and must be paid in cash.
The vaccinations will be administered from 9 a.m. to noon at the Henrico County Government Center at 4301 E. Parham Road.
Pet owners must register and pay at the administration building prior to receiving the vaccination in the parking deck.
Henrico dog licenses will also be available for $10.
For more information, call the Animal Protection Unit at (804) 727-8801.
