$7.7 million awarded to support school extended-learning opportunities

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Virginia Governor Ralph Northam awarded more than $7.7 million in grants to 71 schools for extended-learning programs.
The grants will support and help develop year-round or extended-year instructional programs at schools within 15 school divisions.
“We support the countless students who thrive in extended-year and year-round school programs which provide consistent and structured learning environments for our students,” said Governor Northam.
The following divisions and schools were awarded the grants:
- Bristol — $100,000 for programs at Joseph Van Pelt Elementary and Virginia High
- Carroll — $32,481 for programs at Carroll County High, Carroll County Middle, Fancy Gap Elementary, Gladesboro Elementary, Gladeville Elementary, Hillsville High, Laurel Elementary, Oakland Elementary and the Regional Alternative Education Center
- Charlottesville — $96,709 for programs at Burnley-Moran Elementary, Clark Elementary, Greenbrier Elementary, Jackson-Via Elementary, Johnson Elementary and Venable Elementary
- Chesterfield — $260,201 for a program at Bellwood Elementary
- Hampton — $1.2 million for programs at Bethel High, Hampton High, Kecoughtan High and Phoebus High
- Henrico County — $452,092 for programs at Baker Elementary, Brookland Middle, Elko Middle, Fairfield Middle, John Rolfe Middle, Varina High and the College Readiness Center at L. Douglas Wilder Middle
- Manassas Park — $157,002 for programs at Cougar Elementary and Manassas Park Elementary
- Newport News — $1,003,308 for programs at Carver Elementary, Epes Elementary, Gildersleeve Middle, Hidenwood Elementary, Jenkins Elementary, Lee Hall Elementary, McIntosh Elementary, Newsome Park Elementary, Palmer Elementary and Sedgefield Elementary
- Petersburg — $1,189,594 for programs at Blandford Academy, Cool Spring Elementary, Lakemont Elementary, Petersburg High, Pleasants Lane Elementary, Vernon Johns Middle and Walnut Hill Elementary
- Richmond — $217,490 for a program at Elkardt-Thompson Middle
- Roanoke — $2,407,617 for programs at Fairview Elementary, Fishburn Park Elementary, Garden City Elementary, Highland Park Elementary, Lincoln Terrace Elementary, Monterey Elementary, Morningside Elementary, Preston Park Elementary, Roanoke Academy for Math and Science Elementary, Round Hill Elementary, Virginia Heights Elementary and Wasena Elementary
- Rockingham County — $217,236 for programs at Fulks Run Elementary and Mountain View Elementary
- Winchester — $280,282 for programs at Daniel Morgan Middle and John Handley High
- Charlottesville — $50,000 for a program at Charlottesville-Albemarle Technical Education Center
- Halifax — $49,300 for a program at Sinai Elementary
- Mecklenburg — $50,000 for programs at Bluestone Middle and Parkview Middle
