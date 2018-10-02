Marching band exhibition scheduled for Tuesday night

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The annual Chesterfield marching band exhibition will take place Tuesday night.
The show starts at 6:30 p.m. at Thomas Dale High School on West Hundred Road.
Admission is free.
The event will open with several middle school band students performing the national anthem followed by the halftime shows of 10 high school bands.
The list of participating bands is as follows:
- Matoaca
- Manchester
- Meadowbrook
- Bird
- James River
- Monacan
- Clover Hill
- Midlothian
- Cosby
- Thomas Dale
