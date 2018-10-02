Goochland residents angered at unfinished roadwork

GOOCHLAND, VA (WWBT) - Residents of the Bridgewater subdivision in Goochland are enraged after county administrators have charged them with paying thousands of dollars per home to pay for unfinished roadwork.
Some residents say they could be paying more than $20,000 over a seven to 10 year period.
The Bridgewater subdivision was built in 2006 by developer Copperstone LLC, but administrators say that Copperstone went belly-up during the time of the 2008 recession, leaving the roadwork unfinished.
The private roads were supposed to be built to VDOT standards, qualifying them to be maintained by VDOT. That never happened.
Copperstone and the county had a note from the Essex Bank, according to county officials, allowing for a $178,000 bond toward finishing the roadwork. That bond expired in 2011.
Goochland County Administrator John Budesky, who took the position in 2016 after much of this transpired, admits the county never called out the bond to be used for the roadwork before the deadline. The county also never extended the deal with the bank.
Essex Bank is now not honoring the note, according to Budesky, alleging the timeframe has expired. Goochland County officials are now charging the near 20 property owners of the subdivision with footing the bill for the roadwork, which officials say could now cost anywhere from $210,000 to $624,000.
In a tense community meeting Monday evening, the county presented options for residents to pay for the roadwork. The county offered to put up the initial cost of the roadwork, interest free. Residents would pay back the county through additional taxes over a seven- to 10-year period.
Budesky says Essex Bank also agreed to dedicate half of the proceeds from the sale of an undeveloped portion of Bridgewater to the roadwork.
For the lower roadwork estimate of $210,000 acquired by the county, officials told residents they’d pay about $6,461 or more. For the higher estimate of $624,000, residents would be charged $19,187 or more. That money would be paid through an additional tax or fee to the county.
The roads within the subdivision are private and have been maintained by the residents over the past decade. VDOT confirms there is no law that requires it to maintain Bridgewater or any private roads, for that matter.
A Goochland County ordinance that requires all new subdivisions to have VDOT maintained roads is the cause for officials to push for the roadwork.
Budesky says that the county does have older subdivisions that still have private roads. He also says that the county has the power to pass changes or additional ordinances to allow Bridgewater to remain privately maintained, and not under VDOT standards.
That said, Budesky says safety concerns come into play.
Residents say the county should pick up the tab for the roadwork, since officials dropped the ball in cashing in on the $178,000 bond from the bank, specifically for that purpose.
