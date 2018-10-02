Former University of Virginia president dies at 83

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Former University of Virginia President Emeritus Robert O’Neil died Sunday at the age of 83 at his home in Washington D.C.
O’Neil served as the sixth president from 1985 to 1990, along with teaching at the School of Law until 2007.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, four children and their families, and 13 – soon to be 14 – grandchildren.
Family is planning a memorial service on Nov. 18 at the Cosmos Club in Washington D.C. They request memorial contributions go to the American Association of University Professors or the American Civil Liberties Union.
