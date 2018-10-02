Forecast: Summer in October with no end in sight

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - This time of year the typical daytime high is 75° and the low is 54°. We won’t be close to that any time soon. Also, with only weak cold fronts on the horizon, we expect mainly dry conditions.
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny skies with an isolated shower possible in the evening, mainly north of Richmond. High: 85. (Rain Chance: 20%)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, high: 87.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and more humid. Lows in the upper 60s, high near 90.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)
SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Slight late shower chance (20%). Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a slight late day shower chance (20%). Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s
MONDAY: Mostly sunny with a slight late day shower chance (20%). Lows mid 60s, highs near 80
