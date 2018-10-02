Family, friends remember mother of four killed in hit-and-run

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - A Chesterfield family is making arrangements to send a wife and mother of four to be buried where she was born in Mexico.
Family and friends have dropped off stuffed animals, flowers and balloons to remember 30-year-old Selene Galvan-Santos.
Santos was killed in a hit-and-run on Sunday.
Chesterfield police say whoever is responsible for the incident is still on the run.
“How can the person sleep at night knowing a mother of four kids is not with us anymore,” said close friend Luis Mechan.
Family and friends of Galvan-Santos are trying to understand how someone could hit her and keep going. The mother and wife later died at the hospital.
“She loved life. she loved her friends, she loved her kids especially and she loved her family,” Mechan said.
The incident happened in the 600 block of Chinaberry Drive just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday.
Chesterfield police are searching for the dark colored sedan with partial license plate containing the numbers 417.
“The car made a u-turn to where it happened. Once they saw it was a person they actually hit, the car took off,” Mechan said.
Friends say Galvan-Santos leaves behind four children ranging from 13 years old all the way down to 3. They’ve also set up a GoFundMe to help the family.
“He is still in shock. He is still waiting for the phone call from her asking what time he’s coming home.” Mechan said of her husband.
Friends say she was recently married and now they are demanding answers from the apartment complex.
“It’s very dark. There’s no light. There’s a light pole but the light is not actually working," Mechan said.
There are cameras in the area, but residents say they don’t work.
The apartment complex has not yet returned any calls about the incident.
“We don’t have nothing against him or her,” Mechan said.
Family and friends say although they are hurt, they are willing to forgive whoever is responsible for taking a friend, wife and mother.
“It will come a day they will ask, where is my mom?” Mechan said.
If you have any information, contact the Chesterfield Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
