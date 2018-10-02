Do you ‘need’ a car? 50 people take on Lyft car-free challenge

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Could you go 30 days without driving your car?
Lyft has selected 50 people to participate in their “Ditch Your Car Challenge,” where Richmond residents are supposed ditch their car for a month-long incentive.
“Ditch your car is a program that Lyft has scaled nationally to encourage passengers to ditch their car for 30 days and use other modes of transportation,” said Cabell Rosanelli, market manager for Lyft in Virginia.
In exchange, residents get a $300 credit deposited into their Lyft accounts along with an unlimited bus pass to GRTC, including Pulse.
“That $300 breaks down to about 30 Lyft rides based on our average ride value here in town. Also the monthly unlimited bus pass allows passengers to go all through the city," said Rossanelli.
This all comes with the hope that residents can be worry free for the month when it comes to paying for things like parking decks and parking tickets.
“We hope people would go places that they wouldn’t otherwise because parking is difficult or because traffic is bad or things like that,“ said Rossanelli
With getting back more of your free time, Lyft believes it free’s up your day to do other things like connecting with loved ones.
“You can catch up with friends and family while you’re in the backside of your Lyft," said Rossanelli. "You can do work, you can read while in your Lyft, or on the bus.”
Providing riders new ways to explore the city when zipping around doing every day errands.
“There’s so much going on here. There’s so much to see and so much to do," said Rossanelli. "We really think Lyft is a great way to do all those things.
The challenge is expected to run from October 8 to November 6.
