Wake-up Roundup - Oct. 1

By Brian Tynes | October 1, 2018 at 5:50 AM EST - Updated October 1 at 5:58 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - It’s Monday, but don’t fret. We’ve got all the news you need to know about right here.

About time, right?

The Virginia DMV will begin issuing REAL ID driver’s licenses today.

NAFTA out, USMCA in

President Trump has railed against NAFTA for years and we finally have a replacement – the USMCA.

Tragic anniversary

Today marks one year since the shooting at a Las Vegas concert claimed 58 lives.

Happy thoughts

Here’s what happened last week to help put a smile on your face.

Finally!

Sunny, warm and beautiful. What more could you want?

Monday morning forecast

Cookies and coffee? Yes!

Monday, Oct. 1 – Lot of food stuff: National Homemade Cookies Day, World Vegetarian Day, International Coffee Day

Couldn’t pick just one

It’s also National Black Dog Day. Happy “You Day,” Atticus.

There’s also these “sporty” gents.

Camden and Fenway are puppy brothers looking for their forever home! They are available for adoption beginning tomorrow,...

