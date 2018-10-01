Store clerk pistol-whipped during Chesterfield armed robbery

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery after they say he beat a store clerk with a gun.
The incident occurred Sept. 14 at Family Dollar on Jefferson Davis Highway.
Police said the suspect entered the store, pointed a gun and grabbed the clerk by the back of her head and ordered to open the store’s safe.
When she said she wasn’t able to do that, the suspect hit her in the head with the gun repeatedly, according to police, causing several lacerations.
Afterward, he forced the clerk to open the cash register and empty the money into a bag.
The suspect fled the scene on foot and is described as a Hispanic male wearing black jeans, a black shirt and a blue mask.
Images of the suspect were captured by surveillance cameras.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
