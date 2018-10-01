Spanberger campaign apologizes for message left at Brat’s house

GLEN ALLEN, VA (WWBT) - A day after a note of “Rot in hell” was left on campaign messaging at Dave Brat’s house, his opponent has apologized.
Brat, who is a Republican running for re-election in the 7th U.S. House District, posted on Facebook on Sunday that the message was left “by an Abigail Spanberger canvasser” at his house.
“We take this matter very seriously and have referred it to authorities," the post said.
On Monday afternoon, Spanberger, issued a statement that said “we questioned the volunteers who had been canvassing in the area and discovered that four high school students were involved in this incident."
Police also confirmed Monday that juveniles were involved in the incident.
“This type of behavior is completely unacceptable and beneath the dignity of this race, and we have already notified these students that they are not welcome to volunteer with our campaign again,” her campaign said. “We apologize to Mr. Brat and his family. As someone whose personal, confidential information has already been compromised in the course of this campaign, Abigail believes that politics should never threaten the safety and security of any candidate, their family, or their staff."
