Solar energy facility to match U. of Richmond’s power usage

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The University of Richmond is going green in a big way.
The school is on track to become the only university in central Virginia to match 100 percent of its electricity needs with solar energy.
An agreement with a solar power company allows for the construction of a solar energy facility about 50 miles outside campus in Spotsylvania County.
The project, known as Spider Solar, will produce the equivalent annual electricity use of about 5,000 homes.
It is expected to go online in early 2020.
