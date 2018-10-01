RPS graduation rate down, drop out rate up

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - According to the Virginia Department of Education, Richmond Public Schools graduation rate is down, with a drop out rate that is up.
The on-time graduation rate at RPS is 75.39 percent, down 1.5 percent from 2016-2017. The drop out rate is 19.53 percent, up 2.91 percent from the previous school year. Students who graduate in more than four years are not included in those numbers.
“This data is not a reflection of our students' abilities. It's a reflection of our failure to provide them with the education they deserve,” said Superintendent Jason Kamras. “My administration is committed to changing this – once and for all – for every young person in RPS."
RPS saw gains among English Language Learners, with graduation rates increasing almost 16 percent and the drop out rate decreasing by 14 percent.
“We are optimistic about the increase in graduation rates that we’re seeing with the ELL student population, but it’s imperative that we see this same growth across the district,” said School Board Chair Dawn Page.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.