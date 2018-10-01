3rd annual Artober is back

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - It’s the start of a month-long celebration. October 1 kicks off Richmond’s 3rd annual Artober.
“Artober Virginia is designed to put a focus on all the great things we have going on across the region during the month of October, which is National Art and Humanities month," said President of Culture Works Scott Garka. “In hopes people will find something they love and continue to do it all year long.”
Every day, several events featuring art, music and theater are scattered across the city involving over 300 arts and culture nonprofits.
“We have dance music, museums...there’s all kind of things to do...I encourage people to check out what they love and try out something new," said Garka.
The events give community member a hands-on experience in the life of an artist.
“There’s lots of great family-friendly activities and activities for adults that can be hands on. There’s others where you walk into a gallery and there’s no pressure to do anything. It’s a matter of what you want to do," said Garka.
Highlighting everything that the Richmond art community has offer.
“Culture Works whole goal is to drive a vibrant community through arts and culture," said Garka. "One of the ways we do that is by engaging the community in the arts and culture, the thriving arts and culture we have in Richmond.”
With Richmond becoming more of an artistic town, Culture Works has one goal in mind.
“We want Richmond and the whole region to attract and retain talent here,"said Garka. "To attract and retain the great talent that we have to make this a great place to live to work and to play...art and culture is a big piece of that.“
For a calendar list of events, head to Artober.com.
