Police arrest man with loaded gun at Virginia Capitol entrance

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A 28-year-man was arrested Monday morning after police say they found him with a loaded gun outside an entrance to the Virginia Capitol.
Police say Spencer Adams, of Richmond, was spotted on a security camera at 4:16 a.m. near the Capitol’s south entrance at 10th and Bank streets.
He was carrying a concealed Glock 26, a 9 mm handgun, in his backpack.
“Adams was taken to the Richmond Justice Center, where he was also processed on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in Richmond General District Court to answer to an unrelated charge of providing a false identity to Richmond Police,” Capitol Police said in a news release.
