Neighbors concerned over landfill expansion

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A landfill expansion off of Hull Street Road, has neighbors concerned and questioning the Chesterfield Board of Supervisors.
“It’s not ideal to have a landfill that you can see from Hull Street and I think people are worried abut the water, the dust. For example, run off into the water. It’s close to the reservoir where our county gets its drinking water," said Victoria Sagstetter, who lives three miles away from the landfill expansion. “Landfills fail, liners fail, that’s a big concern of ours.”
Sagstetter is a part of a group of more than 1,000 county residents, taking their concerns to social media and their county supervisors.
“The county needs to look at whether or not this is an appropriate location, especially with how rapidly the county is growing," she said.
Last week, the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 in favor of expanding the current Yardworks wood waste recycling facility into the Skinquarter Landfill. The landfill will be for construction, demolition and debris, and officials say “this was a board decision and the county will move forward accordingly.”
“We weren’t provided with an environmental report to do our own due diligence and research before the hearing," said Sagstetter.
Some neighbors feel blind-sided by the decision and are especially worried about the impact the landfill could have on the nearby Grange Hall Elementary School. They question why more research wasn’t done about possible sites in Chesterfield or nearby counties, not as close to residential developments.
Sagstetter has continued to do research, and learned the following history from a county supervisor:
Many hope the county will defer the action taking to approve the landfill, but as uncertainty about the final plans still looms, Sagstetter is encourage people to join their online conversations, learn how to contact the Department of Environmental Quality and continue to reach out to officials.
