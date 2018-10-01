Neighbors concerned over landfill expansion

This construction, demolition and debris landfill was zoned and approved in 1988 with numerous conditions. The case was amended in 2004 and 2007 by previous Board of Supervisors. Three (3) conditions were removed and other case modifications were made in the 2004 and the 2007 amended cases. Grange Hall Elementary School was in its current location when the landfill was initially approved and subsequently amended. Its proximity to the landfill obviously had no bearing on the outcome of the 1988 zoning and the 2004 and 20007 amendments. The original case (1988) predated the enactment of Article VII, thus was grandfathered from its requirement. Through the comprehensive rezoning of the 2007 amended case, they were no longer grandfathered and therefore required to comply with Article VII. This enacted the requirement that before the landfill starts accepting construction and demolition debris (household trash is not allowed), the owner would have to submit an application pursuant to Chesterfield County Ordinance, Chapter 11, Article VII. This ordinance requires Board of Supervisors approval for the siting of solid waste management facilities on property located in Chesterfield County. The Board is to decide if the landfill will pose a substantial present or potential danger to the health, safety or welfare of any person or the environment.

-Skinquarter Landfill history