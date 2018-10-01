Mom gives birth to triplets after years of infertility, being told by doctor to abort 1 baby

GLEN ALLEN, VA (WWBT) - A Glen Allen mom gave birth to healthy triplets, after years of infertility and being told by a doctor, to possibly abort one of her children.
Ryan and Christy Beck’s story began three years ago after getting engaged.
“We knew we wanted children together and, you know, I’m no spring chicken,” Christy Beck said.
Christy, who is 42 years old had trouble conceiving. The doctors ran tests and found she wasn’t producing enough eggs.
“After a year of trying naturally, we sought help from a fertility specialist,” Beck said.
For months, Beck was put on a combination of medications, IUI treatments and eventually the couple spent $30,000 on an IVF treatment, but even that didn’t' work.
“Devastation,” Beck said. “We were thinking we were’t meant to be parents, although we so desperately wanted to be .”
The tumultuous time was taking a toll on the the two both physically and mentally. They decided to call it quits for a month and look into adoption. But then, after a month went by, they decided to try again. The couple decided to try IVF one more time. They took a $30,000 loan out to this time to receive the treatment.
Finally, after all those failed attempts, the treatment worked.
“I just went to the store, bought a test and I saw a faint pink line and I was like this is too good to be true, so I went and bought more tests,” Beck said. “Eight to 10 tests later they were all positive so we were over the moon. The blood test came back with higher numbers than usual so they said there is a chance there is more than one.”
At six weeks, after a bad reaction to medication, an ultrasound was performed on Beck. During that ultrasound, they found out they were pregnant with twins.
“We ended up transferring two embryos this go around which is how we ended up with twins,” Ryan Beck said. “We were hoping that one of them would stick but both stuck and one split!"
At 12 weeks, the Beck’s found out they were pregnant with not twins but triplets!
“They said well, there is a third baby hiding,” Beck said.
But there was a problem, the Beck’s identical twins shared a placenta and were at risk for “twin to twin transfusion syndrome,” a disease that could cause one twin to have decreased blood volume and the other to have too much. On the same day the couple found out they were having triplets, the doctor informed them that their best option for two of their babies' survival, was to abort one of the twins.
“We literally looked at each other and were like no way,” Beck said.
On April 6, 2018, three healthy babies, two identical twin girls and a boy, were brought into this world. The babies were two months early, so they spent the first few weeks of their lives in the NICU. Hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of bills piled up.
“It’s a lot,” Beck said. “We have a lot of different bills. It’s somewhere around $200,000.”
On their GoFundMe page, the parents write, “We were finally at home with our three babies (a boy and twin girls) and couldn’t have been happier. Right around that time is when the medical bills started coming in and we couldn’t figure out why Ryan’s insurance through his work wasn’t covering all of the expenses. We had met our deductible and told everything would be covered in the hospital. The reason we chose this hospital in the first place was because they were in network. We immediately called our insurance company and learned that although our hospital was ‘in-network’, some of the doctors during the 32 days were considered ‘out-of-network’. We were told by the hospital that we would be responsible for the remaining balance after insurance is paid. Needless to say, that balance has now skyrocketed to well over $200,000. While we are extremely fortunate to have this blessing of these beautiful children, we are struggling to make ends meet due to the unexpected medical bills that we were told would be covered in network. We are very modest parents who only want to be able to provide for our children. The cost of childcare for three babies is far beyond Christy’s old salary so it doesn’t make sense for her to work, so she stays home to care for the children, and Ryan works full time to support the family. Any help is greatly appreciated and we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness and generosity.”
To donate, you can visit their fundraising site.
