Mom gives birth to triplets after years of infertility, being told by doctor to abort 1 baby

On their GoFundMe page, the parents write, “We were finally at home with our three babies (a boy and twin girls) and couldn’t have been happier. Right around that time is when the medical bills started coming in and we couldn’t figure out why Ryan’s insurance through his work wasn’t covering all of the expenses. We had met our deductible and told everything would be covered in the hospital. The reason we chose this hospital in the first place was because they were in network. We immediately called our insurance company and learned that although our hospital was ‘in-network’, some of the doctors during the 32 days were considered ‘out-of-network’. We were told by the hospital that we would be responsible for the remaining balance after insurance is paid. Needless to say, that balance has now skyrocketed to well over $200,000. While we are extremely fortunate to have this blessing of these beautiful children, we are struggling to make ends meet due to the unexpected medical bills that we were told would be covered in network. We are very modest parents who only want to be able to provide for our children. The cost of childcare for three babies is far beyond Christy’s old salary so it doesn’t make sense for her to work, so she stays home to care for the children, and Ryan works full time to support the family. Any help is greatly appreciated and we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness and generosity.”