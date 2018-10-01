Man charged with murder, concealing a dead body after welfare check

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A Richmond man faces charges including 1st degree murder and concealing a dead body in connection to the death of a 22-year-old woman whose body was found behind a home following a welfare check.
Lemar Jason McDaniel Jr., 21, was charged September 26 in connection to Devin Harrison’s death, according to the Richmond City Circuit Court website.
Richmond Police said around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, July 31 officers were called to the 2100 block of Fairfax Avenue for a welfare check.
“The caller told police he had not heard from his daughter, Devin Harrison, in 24 hours,” RPD spokeswoman Chelsea Rarrick said.
Harrison’s body was found behind a home on that block. She was pronounced dead at the scene suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Rarrick said information about this homicide was not released at the time it happened for “investigative purposes”.
McDaniel is currently in jail on unrelated charges for possession.
McDaniel faces murder, use of a firearm in the commission of felony, and concealment of a dead body charges.
The victim and McDaniel were believed to be in a relationship.
Anyone with additional information about this homicide should contact Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
